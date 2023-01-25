Marjorie Taylor Greene says running with Trump not on her radar

“I don’t even think he’s talking about it,” she said. “It’s pretty early.”

Greene is one of the highest-profile Republican elected officials and one of the most conservative members of Congress. By remaining loyal to House Speaker Kevin McCarthy during his contentious effort to become speaker, she has also increased her sway within the establishment.

Her appointments to three high-profile committees are widely considered evidence of McCarthy awarding her loyalty.

Quoting former Trump aide Steve Bannon, NBC News reported Wednesday that she envisions herself as vice president and has been working toward that goal as Trump makes an attempt to regain the presidency.

Greene said the article came as news to her and that she hadn’t had any conversations with Bannon on the subject.

Trump launched his campaign in November but has struggled to draw the same level of support he enjoyed from Republicans in his successful 2016 campaign and again in 2020 when he lost narrowly to Democrat Joe Biden.

Some religious and party leaders said they are looking to other potential candidates who are just as conservative but without Trump’s baggage, including Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley and U.S. Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina.