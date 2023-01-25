X
Dark Mode Toggle

Marjorie Taylor Greene says running with Trump not on her radar

Politics
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

WASHINGTON — U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene shrugged off rumors that she is angling to serve as former President Donald Trump’s running mate as he campaigns for a return to the White House in 2024.

Greene said she is focused on her work in Washington, which includes serving on committees for the first time. Greene has been appointed to the House Oversight and Homeland Security panels, as well as a new select committee that will evaluate how the nation responded to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Joining Trump’s ticket hasn’t crossed her mind, the Rome Republican said.

“It’s not something I’ve been thinking about,” she said Wednesday. “I’ve just been wanting committees for two years.”

Greene also said she had not had any contact with Trump’s team on the issue.

“I don’t even think he’s talking about it,” she said. “It’s pretty early.”

Greene is one of the highest-profile Republican elected officials and one of the most conservative members of Congress. By remaining loyal to House Speaker Kevin McCarthy during his contentious effort to become speaker, she has also increased her sway within the establishment.

Her appointments to three high-profile committees are widely considered evidence of McCarthy awarding her loyalty.

Quoting former Trump aide Steve Bannon, NBC News reported Wednesday that she envisions herself as vice president and has been working toward that goal as Trump makes an attempt to regain the presidency.

Greene said the article came as news to her and that she hadn’t had any conversations with Bannon on the subject.

Trump launched his campaign in November but has struggled to draw the same level of support he enjoyed from Republicans in his successful 2016 campaign and again in 2020 when he lost narrowly to Democrat Joe Biden.

Some religious and party leaders said they are looking to other potential candidates who are just as conservative but without Trump’s baggage, including Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley and U.S. Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina.

About the Author

Follow Tia Mitchell on facebookFollow Tia Mitchell on twitter

Tia Mitchell is the AJC’s Washington correspondent. In this role, she writes about Georgia’s congressional delegation, campaigns, elections and the impact that decisions made in D.C. have on residents of the Peach State.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Mike Haskey

Muscogee County student surprised with $40,000 scholarship at school assembly8h ago

Credit: Wendell Brock

Atlanta restaurants, chefs named semifinalists for 2023 James Beard Awards
1h ago

Credit: Bob Andres/AJC/TNS

The Jolt: Geoff Duncan, former lieutenant governor, lands spot at CNN
12h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

DeKalb DA won’t weigh results of GBI probe into training center shooting
7h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

DeKalb DA won’t weigh results of GBI probe into training center shooting
7h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Cobb commissioners restore order amid conflict and protest over electoral map
6h ago
The Latest

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Medical marijuana rules approved in a ‘milestone’ for sales in Georgia
2h ago
Kemp uses State of the State to launch ‘new phase’ of crime crackdowns
8h ago
OPINION: A new flag in Georgia that needed no debate
12h ago
Featured

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

UGA investigating events surrounding fatal crash
Atlanta Classics: Blue-domed Polaris restaurant continues spinning atop ‘hotel of hope’
Background: What the Jan. 6 committee said about the Georgia election
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top