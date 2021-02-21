Stacey Abrams joins push for historic union vote at Amazon’s Alabama facility

Abrams and other pro-labor figures have rallied around the effort. Organizers hope a union victory could ignite other campaigns at Amazon facilities and trigger new calls for higher wages and better working conditions at major firms.

During her 2018 campaign for governor, Abrams earned endorsements from most of the state’s major labor groups and promised to support legislation that supports the right to form a union and collectively bargain for wages.

She also delivered her response to President Donald Trump’s State of the Union from the IBEW union hall in Atlanta, and canceled a May 2019 appearance at the University of California to support a local union involved in a labor dispute.

In the video Saturday, Abrams called collective bargaining “democracy in action in the workplace.”

“For people of color in America, unions have been our allies in progress as they evolved,” she said. “And during the Covid-19 pandemic, unions have negotiated safer working conditions and secured critical PPE for the most vulnerable among us.”