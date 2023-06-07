LISTEN: What’s next in the fight over Atlanta’s public safety center

After more than 14 hours of public comments, the Atlanta City Council overwhelmingly approved a financing package for the controversial public safety center.

In this episode of the Politically Georgia podcast, hosts Greg Bluestein and Patricia Murphy are joined by City Hall reporter Riley Bunch to discuss the chaotic 11-4 vote and what’s next for the project.

Plus, our insiders look ahead to this weekend’s Georgia GOP convention. Hear how Gov. Brian Kemp landed his most direct blow yet against former President Donald Trump -- and how it may be a preview of what’s to come.

