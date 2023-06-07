X

LISTEN: What’s next in the fight over Atlanta’s public safety center

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Political Insider
By - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
9 minutes ago

After more than 14 hours of public comments, the Atlanta City Council overwhelmingly approved a financing package for the controversial public safety center.

In this episode of the Politically Georgia podcast, hosts Greg Bluestein and Patricia Murphy are joined by City Hall reporter Riley Bunch to discuss the chaotic 11-4 vote and what’s next for the project.

Plus, our insiders look ahead to this weekend’s Georgia GOP convention. Hear how Gov. Brian Kemp landed his most direct blow yet against former President Donald Trump -- and how it may be a preview of what’s to come.

Have a question for Greg and Patricia? Call the 24-hour Politically Georgia Podcast Hotline at (404) 526-AJCP (2527). We’ll play back your question and answer it during the Listener Mailbag segment on next Friday’s episode.

Listen and follow our podcast for free at Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, or Stitcher. You can also tell your smart speaker to “play Politically Georgia podcast.”

About the Authors

Follow Greg Bluestein on facebookFollow Greg Bluestein on twitter
Follow Patricia Murphy on twitter
Follow Riley Bunch on twitter
Editors' Picks

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Fulton school board says ‘yes’ to new budget7h ago

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Citing national school shootings, Gwinnett man shutters gun store
12h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

BREAKING: Atlanta Council tweaks public safety training center deal
11h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

VIDEO: How each council member voted on training center funding
18h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

VIDEO: How each council member voted on training center funding
18h ago

Credit: AJC file photo

Atlanta council OKs $908,000 to audit MARTA expansion
16h ago
The Latest

Credit: Melissa Golden

The Jolt: Proposed purge of ‘traitors’ deepens Georgia GOP rift
21h ago
The Jolt: Democrats divided over public safety training center
Restrained no more, Kemp unloads on Trump
Featured

Credit: Bob Andres, bandres@ajc.com

Why a Cobb County judge dropped charges against a man accused of murder
21h ago
HOW VOTE UNFOLDED: Our live updates from marathon meeting
22h ago
‘It means the world to me’: WWII vets return to Normandy in honor of D-Day
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top