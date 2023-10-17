BreakingNews
Jim Jordan fails to win House speaker’s job on first ballot

LISTEN: The first Georgia election interference trial is about to begin

Credit: John Bazemore/AP

Credit: John Bazemore/AP

Political Insider
By
15 minutes ago
X

The first round of potential jurors is set to report at the Fulton County Courthouse on Friday to begin jury selection for the nationally watched trial of two of former President Donald Trump’s codefendants.

In this edition of the Politically Georgia podcast, AJC reporter Tamar Hallerman sets the stage for the Oct. 23 trial of Kenneth Cheseboro and Sidney Powell, who have pleaded not guilty to charges they helped orchestrate a “criminal enterprise” to overturn Georgia’s 2020 election.

Plus, Georgia Republicans are rallying around U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan’s bid to be the next House speaker.

And Herschel Walker still has $4.5 million in his campaign account nearly a year after his failed run for the U.S. Senate -- almost as much as Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis reported for his presidential bid.

Have a question for the show? Call the 24-hour Politically Georgia Podcast Hotline at 404-526-AJCP. That’s 404-526-2527. We’ll play back your question and answer it during the Listener Mailbag segment on next Friday’s episode.

Listen and subscribe to our podcast for free at Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you listen to podcasts. You can also tell your smart speaker to “play Politically Georgia podcast.”

About the Author

Follow Greg Bluestein on facebookFollow Greg Bluestein on twitter

Greg Bluestein is a political reporter who covers the governor's office and Georgia politics for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Order his book on Georgia politics at bit.ly/FlippedTheBook.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Innocence Project of Florida

Man exonerated 16 years after wrongful conviction killed by Georgia deputy 2h ago

Credit: AP

Jim Jordan fails to win House speaker’s job on first ballot
25m ago

Credit: AP

MIKE CHECK BLOG
Georgia Bulldogs in trouble without Brock Bowers as big-play threat
15m ago

Credit: AP

CONTINUING COVERAGE
Trump RICO case attracts army of defense attorneys
16m ago

Credit: AP

CONTINUING COVERAGE
Trump RICO case attracts army of defense attorneys
16m ago

Credit: Richard Watkins

50 YEARS OF HIP-HOP
Women rappers finally shatter Atlanta’s hip-hop ceiling
2h ago
The Latest

Credit: J. Scott Applewhite/AP

The Jolt: Georgia lawmakers join push to elect Jordan as House speaker
8h ago
LISTEN: Behind Austin Scott’s brief moment in the national spotlight
Why Herschel Walker still has a small fortune in his campaign account
Featured

Credit: Floyd County Sheriff's Office

County program lets shelter dogs become ‘Law Dogs’ for a day
2h ago
Mike Luckovich has a message for the Phillies from Braves fans
22h ago
An early Halloween: Things to do with your grandkids this week
6h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top