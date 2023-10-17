LISTEN: The first Georgia election interference trial is about to begin

In this edition of the Politically Georgia podcast, AJC reporter Tamar Hallerman sets the stage for the Oct. 23 trial of Kenneth Cheseboro and Sidney Powell, who have pleaded not guilty to charges they helped orchestrate a “criminal enterprise” to overturn Georgia’s 2020 election.

Plus, Georgia Republicans are rallying around U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan’s bid to be the next House speaker.

And Herschel Walker still has $4.5 million in his campaign account nearly a year after his failed run for the U.S. Senate -- almost as much as Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis reported for his presidential bid.

