LISTEN: The biggest Georgia political questions of 2023 revisited

In this episode of the Politically Georgia podcast, host Greg Bluestein takes you through the key questions that have so far shaped state politics in 2023 -- and explores what to expect the next six months.

Have a question for Greg and Patricia? Call the 24-hour Politically Georgia Podcast Hotline at 404-526-AJCP. That’s 404-526-2527. We’ll play back your question and answer it during the Listener Mailbag segment on next Friday’s episode.

Listen and subscribe to our podcast for free at Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Google Podcasts. You can also tell your smart speaker to “play Politically Georgia podcast.”

Greg Bluestein is a political reporter who covers the governor's office and Georgia politics for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Order his book on Georgia politics at bit.ly/FlippedTheBook.

