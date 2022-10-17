Kemp plans to sharpen anti-gang penalties, limit no-cash bail

Credit: Curtis Compton Credit: Curtis Compton

In a second term, Kemp wants to create a loan reimbursement program of as much as $20,000 over a five-year period to recruit and retain 800 law enforcement officers seeking higher education coursework in the field.

A similar program geared for prospective medical examiners would provide reimbursable loans of up to $100,000. Only about half of the state’s 19 medical examiner posts are filled, which factors into investigative delays.

Kemp’ s public safety platform has decisively shifted from his GOP predecessor, Nathan Deal, who embarked on an eight-year overhaul that steered more nonviolent offenders from prison cells to treatment centers.

But his agenda – along with the volleys of ads painting Abrams as soft on crime – reflects a national Republican strategy to highlight crime-fighting measures and capitalize on some voters’ fears about their personal safety.

Abrams has countered with a plan to hike pay for corrections officers, community supervision officials and Georgia State Patrol troopers. She would also order a revamp of police training to address an “erosion of trust.”