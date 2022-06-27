Kemp escalates attacks on Abrams’ public safety proposals

The statement escalates a feud between the bitter rivals over public safety initiatives. Abrams this month released a criminal justice platform that promoted reforms she pushed in 2018. And last week she issued plans for a salary hike of more than $10,000 for some officers and a revamp of police training.

That rollout was met with criticism from both sides of the partisan divide, with some liberal figures saying the Democrat’s proposal betrayed efforts for a more comprehensive overhaul of policing. Republicans framed it as an election-year gimmick.

Kemp’s campaign, meanwhile, inundated Georgia conservatives with ads and targeted messaging recycling her remarks and attacking her role on the board of the Marguerite Casey Foundation, which has promoted the defund the police movement.