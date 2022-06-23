Abrams pitches pay hikes for corrections officers, state Troopers

It was rolled out days after Abrams unveiled a $1.65 billion plan to hike the minimum salary of Georgia public school teachers to $50,000 a year, which would lift their pay by $11,000 annually over four years.

Her proposal evokes memories of a broader plan by then-Gov. Nathan Deal in 2016 to hike the pay of state law enforcement officers by 20%, a move that bolstered the morale of the beneficiaries but left many county and city officers feeling ostracized.

Gov. Nathan Deal last year with a law enforcement backdrop announcing he wanted to give a 20 percent pay hike to state officers, a move that has a domino effect with other departments. Photo by Bob Andres

According to Abrams’ campaign, the starting pay is $38,040 for a correctional officer, $37,730 for a juvenile justice correctional officer and $39,671 for a community supervision officer.

Starting pay for State Patrol officers is $40,080 for cadets, though the base salary rises to more than $52,000 for those who attend or complete Trooper school.

She would also expand mental health training and require local departments seeking increased state funding to adopt updated use-of-force and de-escalation strategies. Abrams said her administration would work with state police officials to “fortify” those standards.

And she’d create a statewide database of law enforcement officers repeatedly dismissed for violating standards to help agencies “make informed hiring decisions,” aiming to prevent troubled officers who are perennial offenders from landing new jobs.

It’s a part of a broader plan that calls for the repeal of Republican-backed gun expansions and seeks to revive a criminal justice council that developed legislation diverting nonviolent offenders away from prison sentences and toward treatment programs.

The governor hasn’t yet outlined new criminal justice policies for a second term. But Kemp has engineered several pay hikes for law enforcement, including a $5,000 raise for all state employees last year.

He used federal coronavirus relief funds this year to finance a $1,000 bonus for law enforcement and first responders this year. And he signed a $75 million tax credit championed by Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan to aid law enforcement.