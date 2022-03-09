Georgia leaders rally behind new drive to suspend gas taxes

It’s not clear how he would replace the funding from the tax that pays for road and bridge projects, though Kemp said it wouldn’t jeopardize his plan to refund $1.6 billion of surplus state funds to Georgians when they file their taxes this year.

“Because of our strong, fiscally conservative budgeting, I’m confident we will be able to provide relief to hardworking Georgians – both in the form of a tax refund and lower gas prices,” said Kemp, who faces a tough battle for a second term.

The governor’s proposal quickly earned the support of legislative leaders, along with state Sen. Burt Jones, a candidate for lieutenant governor.

Warnock has made his plan to suspend the 18.4 cents-per-gallon federal gas tax until 2023 a staple of his message on the campaign trail. The Democrat promoted the proposal just after qualifying for office and touted it during a recent visit to a Sandy Springs gas station.

“It’s important to emphasize while [drivers] are seeing record prices, oil and gas companies are seeing record profits,” he said. “So it’s really important that we hold these oil and gas companies accountable, and that’s something I’m determined to do.”