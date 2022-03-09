Georgia leaders rally behind new drive to suspend gas taxes

As metro Atlanta gas prices reach record highs, Georgia’s top politicians are backing a new drive to stem the pain at the pump.
Gov. Brian Kemp endorsed a measure set to be unveiled Wednesday that would temporarily suspend the state’s fuel tax. And Democratic U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock has made halting the collection of the federal gas tax a centerpiece of his reelection agenda.
They’ve each staked their positions as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine seems certain to send gas prices to new heights. President Joe Biden banned imports of Russian oil, gas and coal to punish dictator Vladimir Putin’s “vicious war of choice,” a decision that roiled the energy market.
The average price of a gallon of regular fuel in metro Atlanta reached $4.19 on Tuesday afternoon, eight cents higher than the crest reached in the aftermaths of Hurricanes Katrina and Rita, according to GasBuddy, a fuel-tracking service.
The sticker shock at the fuel pump has politicians seeking relief. Kemp’s proposal is expected to suspend the collection of the state fuel tax of 29.1 cents a gallon for roughly two months..
It’s not clear how he would replace the funding from the tax that pays for road and bridge projects, though Kemp said it wouldn’t jeopardize his plan to refund $1.6 billion of surplus state funds to Georgians when they file their taxes this year.
“Because of our strong, fiscally conservative budgeting, I’m confident we will be able to provide relief to hardworking Georgians – both in the form of a tax refund and lower gas prices,” said Kemp, who faces a tough battle for a second term.
The governor’s proposal quickly earned the support of legislative leaders, along with state Sen. Burt Jones, a candidate for lieutenant governor.
Warnock has made his plan to suspend the 18.4 cents-per-gallon federal gas tax until 2023 a staple of his message on the campaign trail. The Democrat promoted the proposal just after qualifying for office and touted it during a recent visit to a Sandy Springs gas station.
“It’s important to emphasize while [drivers] are seeing record prices, oil and gas companies are seeing record profits,” he said. “So it’s really important that we hold these oil and gas companies accountable, and that’s something I’m determined to do.”
About the Author