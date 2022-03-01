Hamburger icon
Georgia House backs $1.6 billion income tax refund

220217-Atlanta-A line off representatives forms to greet Rep. Terry England (R-Auburn) after he announced that he won’t seek re-election while speaking in the Georgia House of Representatives on Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022. Ben Gray for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Credit: Ben Gray

Politics
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
9 minutes ago

Gov. Brian Kemp’s plan to refund $1.6 billion of surplus state funds to Georgians when they file their taxes this year won the backing of the House Tuesday.

Aided by a flood of federal COVID relief money, the state’s economy had a strong recovery last year from a brief pandemic recession in 2020.

The state ended fiscal 2021 with a $3.7 billion surplus, and part of the leftover money went into the government’s savings account. But Kemp, who is up for re-election this year, also promised to return some of the surplus to taxpayers.

The House and Senate leaders have already included the $1.6 billion for the refund in their midyear budgets.

Under House Bill 1302, which passed 148-18, single Georgians will be able to get a $250 refund when they file their taxes, joint filers $500.

