Georgia House backs $1.6 billion income tax refund

Gov. Brian Kemp’s plan to refund $1.6 billion of surplus state funds to Georgians when they file their taxes this year won the backing of the House Tuesday.
Aided by a flood of federal COVID relief money, the state’s economy had a strong recovery last year from a brief pandemic recession in 2020.
The state ended fiscal 2021 with a $3.7 billion surplus, and part of the leftover money went into the government’s savings account. But Kemp, who is up for re-election this year, also promised to return some of the surplus to taxpayers.
The House and Senate leaders have already included the $1.6 billion for the refund in their midyear budgets.
Under House Bill 1302, which passed 148-18, single Georgians will be able to get a $250 refund when they file their taxes, joint filers $500.
