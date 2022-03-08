Metro Atlanta gas prices hit all-time high as U.S. bans Russia oil

That market has been in high gear since Russia invaded Ukraine. Following news Tuesday that the U.S. is banning Russian oil imports, energy traders pushed global oil prices above $125 a barrel. A month ago, oil was trading in the low $90 range.

That trading generally flows through to the price of gas at the pump, but usually not as rapidly as during a crisis.

A slew of area stations were selling gas for more than $4.50 a gallon. Only one — in Kennesaw — had breached $5-a-gallon, according to GasBuddy.

The lowest-priced gas in the early afternoon was a Stone Mountain Chevron, which was pricing gas at what now seems like a subterranean $3.19 a gallon.

President Joe Biden announced he will ban all Russian oil imports, toughening the toll on Russia’s economy in retaliation for its invasion of Ukraine, acknowledging that it will bring costs to Americans at the gas pump.

The action follows pleas by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky for the United States and its allies to cut Russian energy imports, which account for much of that nation’s income.