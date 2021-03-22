A presidential first: Biden will hold fundraiser for Bottoms this week

An invite obtained by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution seeks donations for the Friday afternoon virtual event benefiting Bottoms that range from $10,000 to be listed as a “co-host” to $100 for young professionals.

No Georgia Democrat played a more prominent role promoting Biden’s campaign during the presidential primary than Bottoms, who endorsed him in July 2019, boosted him on national TV, campaigned for him in Iowa and worked on his behalf in spin rooms after Democrat debates.