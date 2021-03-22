A presidential first: Biden will hold fundraiser for Bottoms this week

President Joe Biden is rewarding Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, one of his staunchest allies, with the first campaign fundraiser he’s headlined since he was sworn into office two months ago.
An invite obtained by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution seeks donations for the Friday afternoon virtual event benefiting Bottoms that range from $10,000 to be listed as a “co-host” to $100 for young professionals.
No Georgia Democrat played a more prominent role promoting Biden’s campaign during the presidential primary than Bottoms, who endorsed him in July 2019, boosted him on national TV, campaigned for him in Iowa and worked on his behalf in spin rooms after Democrat debates.
For months after Biden’s election, speculation swirled that the mayor’s early support would help her land a coveted administration post. In December, Bottoms’ office confirmed she was offered a position in his Cabinet but declined the job to run for another term. It was later reported that she turned down an offer to head the Small Business Administration.
Bottoms was among a handful of Georgia Democrats who met privately with Biden on Friday during his visit to Atlanta, which morphed from a pep rally for his $1.9 trillion stimulus plan into a solemn condemnation of the shooting deaths of eight people, including six women of Asian descent, in metro Atlanta.
The first-term mayor is facing a stiff challenge in the Nov. 2 election from City Council President Felicia Moore in a race likely to put crime, public safety and social justice at the forefront after a tumultuous year in which the city experienced a record number of homicides and protests demanding racial equality.
