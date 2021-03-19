Biden, Harris to meet with Asian American leaders in Atlanta today

Instead, it will be a mournful meeting with state legislators and advocates from the Asian American and Pacific Islander community to hear their concerns about the surge of anti-Asian hate incidents in Georgia and across the nation since the pandemic.

“I plan to voice the concerns of the Asian American community in light of the recent killings and respectfully urge him to take strong action in response to help alleviate their fears,” said state Rep. Sam Park, who is set to be in the meeting with Biden.

The shootings on Tuesday targeted three Asian spas in metro Atlanta. Police have charged a 21-year-old Woodstock man with eight counts of murder and one count of aggravated assault after authorities tracked his SUV to rural Georgia.

Though authorities said the suspect claimed the attacks were not motivated by racism, community leaders say it can’t be ignored that Asian Americans were targeted by the attacks.

The assaults have only deepened fears about rising anti-Asian hatred in the U.S., as incidents of attacks have surged during the pandemic as former President Donald Trump and his allies called COVID-19 the “China virus” and other discriminatory names.

Harris, the first woman and first Asian American to serve as vice president, expressed condolences for the families of the victims on Wednesday as she outlined her deep concern about the increase in hate-fueled crimes targeting minorities.

“This speaks to a larger issue, which is the issue of violence in our country and what we must do to never tolerate it and to always speak out against it,” she said.

The White House said Biden and Harris will schedule a later visit to promote the coronavirus relief package, which narrowly passed the Democratic-controlled Congress earlier this month without a single GOP vote.

Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock campaigned on a promise to support the package, which includes $1,400 payments to many Americans, extends emergency unemployment benefits, increases tax credits for children and provides roughly $8 billion in direct aid for Georgia state and local governments.

Their upset victories in January’s U.S. Senate runoffs over incumbents Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue flipped control of the chamber and allowed Biden to pursue a far more robust relief package than he could have if Republicans had retained the majority.

“The people of Georgia stood up,” Warnock said during a recent stop in Atlanta, “and we are bringing a lot of aid to the state of Georgia.”

The measure faced stiff opposition from Republicans, who have alternately claimed it’s far too costly and doesn’t provide enough direct relief. Gov. Brian Kemp has seized on the latter claim, saying the formula baked into the plan’s calculus benefits larger states with struggling economies at Georgia’s expense.

“I appreciate the relief,” Kemp said during a visit to Savannah, “but I wish it was fair and equitable to our citizens.”