Atlanta Mayor Bottoms’ adviser confirms she declined offer to join Biden’s Cabinet

“She was never offered an Ambassadorship,” Taylor said in his statement.

Several prominent Georgia Democrats have reported that Bottoms was in the running to lead the Small Business Administration, a Cabinet level post.

Biden’s transition press office did not immediately respond to an email requesting confirmation of Taylor’s assertions and what position she may have been offered.

Bottoms was an early and ardent supporter of Biden’s campaign, and for months, speculation has swirled that she would join his administration in some capacity in Washington.

No Georgia Democrat played a more prominent role promoting Biden’s campaign than Bottoms, a first-term mayor who endorsed him in July, campaigned for him in Iowa and worked on his behalf in spin rooms after Democrat debates.

Biden’s campaign vetted her for vice president, a position for which she was often mentioned as a top contender, before the Democratic presidential candidate picked Kamala Harris, a Democratic senator from California and former presidential candidate, for the role.

After Bottoms was passed over for that spot on the presidential ticket, she was also considered a top contender to lead the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

But Biden officially ended any discussion about nominating Bottoms for that position when he named U.S. Rep. Marcia L. Fudge, a Democrat from Ohio, to be HUD secretary on Friday.

Bottoms has a year left on her term and has said she plans to run for reelection.