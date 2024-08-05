Debby’s wet week underway in Savannah, coastal Georgia

SAVANNAH — The rains from Hurricane Debby have started in coastal Georgia. When the showers will end is the question on every resident’s mind.

The storm made landfall Monday morning on Florida’s Gulf Coast and is forecast to move northeast across South Georgia over the next 36 hours before stalling out off the coast of Hilton Head Island, S.C.. The latest model from the National Hurricane Center calls for Georgia’s low-lying coastal regions to receive between 12 inches and 20 inches of rainfall over the next five days.

Coastal South Carolina between Beaufort and Charleston is expected to absorb more than 20 inches of rain. Beaufort is 40 miles north of Savannah.

Savannah-based hazards researcher Chuck Watson, whose storm blog enkiops.org/blog/ is the go-to resource each hurricane season and has earned him the moniker “the storm whisperer,” said Debby’s threat to coastal residents is different from other storms. Because Debby is projected to weaken significantly as it moves across land, and because Savannah and the rest of the coast are forecast to be on the weaker side of the storm, the risk of wind-driven surge is minimal.

Debby’s impact is more a matter of drainage. In an area where waterways rise and fall as much as eight feet in a tide cycle, keeping the water flowing is key.

“Tides should only run a foot or so above normal,” Watson said. “Once the rain gets to the tidal creeks or ocean it shouldn’t be a problem. It’s the getting there that is the bottleneck.”

Officials are preparing for a worst-case scenario. Dennis Jones, director of the Chatham Emergency Management Agency, warned of “unprecedented” levels of rain in a Sunday news conference, and Savannah Mayor Van Johnson noted that more than 2.5 inches of rain in an hour can overwhelm the area’s storm sewers.

A strong thunderstorm on July 22 dumped about six inches on Savannah in a two-hour period, flooding land near waterways as well as streets and intersections. The rainfall was part of a 10-day period when Savannah saw 16 inches of precipitation.

“It could be severe and it could be catastrophic,” Johnson said.