Kamala Harris postpones Friday rally in Savannah as tropical storm approaches

Vice President Kamala Harris postponed her rally Friday in Savannah as Tropical Storm Debby threatened South Georgia, campaign officials said shortly after the storm made landfall in Florida.

Harris was set to headline the rally in Savannah with her yet-to-be-named running mate, part of a four-day swing through several battleground states. The slow-moving storm forced the campaign to shift its plans.

Gov. Brian Kemp issued a state of emergency order that will be in effect through Thursday due to the threat of historic rainfall from the storm. Kemp on Monday signed a new order authorizing the call-up of as many as 2,000 Georgia National Guard troops.