Carter’s father was a county director for the Rural Electrification Administration (part of the New Deal), and the president recalled the day electricity came to Plains, Georgia, as one of the most transformative events of his own life, bringing his first indoor shower. But witnessing the hardships of the Depression on rural America, with depressed farm prices and poor people foraging for food, had a lasting impact on his belief that government should play a role in helping the disadvantaged.

The most important domestic issue that links 1924 and 2024 is race, and here Carter’s path on civil rights mirrored that of the South and much of the country.

As a child, his closest playmates were Black, and he spent many nights at the home of a Black couple, Jack and Rachel Clark, who worked at the Carter family farm. But as he entered political life in Georgia, he was cautious about not getting too far in front in condemning racial discrimination. Still, he pushed for his church to admit Black parishioners and refused to join the local White Citizens Council, at risk to his peanut business.

As president, he negotiated the SALT II nuclear arms control treaty that, though never ratified by the Senate, was honored by the United States and the Soviet Union (and later Russia) for decades. At the same time, he recognized the need to reverse the post-Vietnam decline in military spending. All the major weapons systems for which Ronald Reagan is credited — the cruise missile, MX mobile missile, stealth bomber, intermediate nuclear weapons in Europe — were begun by Carter, a buildup that helped win the Cold War.

Carter’s accomplishment made it possible for China to rejoin the global economy and become a major U.S. trading partner, even as China and the United States have now become strategic competitors. Still, these economic bonds have helped to temper the geopolitical conflict between the two countries.

With Iran, it was on Carter’s watch that the Shah of Iran fell and the radical Islamic Revolution began, punctuated by the humiliating hostage crisis that lasted for 444 days and cost him his presidency. Today, Iran and its proxies are one of the greatest national security threats to the United States, Israel and a stable Middle East.

Carter is often blamed for this outcome; but the shah lost Iran, not Carter. He was a staunch supporter of the shah’s regime against the Islamic demonstrators, and he made strong efforts to prevent Ayatollah Khomeini from coming to power and to undermine Khomeini’s regime after the revolution.

Finally, many of the most significant U.S. political trends of recent decades began during Carter’s presidency and remain potent today.

His long life span saw the emergence of the Christian evangelical movement as a major political force within the Republican Party. The evangelicals turned against Carter, the most religious man ever to be president.

Carter also saw the rise of supply-side economics, which has helped to create the massive deficits and income inequality we see today, far exceeding that of the 1970s.

For those concerned about the return of high inflation in the 2020s, it’s worth remembering that when Carter faced a more unforgiving inflationary environment during his presidency, he made the courageous decision to appoint Paul Volcker as chairman of the Federal Reserve, knowing full well that Volcker would use high interest rates to break the back of inflation, painful in the short run but reaping lasting dividends for decades.