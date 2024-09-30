Democrats in Georgia are suing to stop poll workers from counting ballots by hand

The Democratic Party sued Monday to stop a new Georgia election rule that would require poll workers to count the number of ballots after polls close, a legal challenge Democrats said aims “to prevent election night chaos.”

The lawsuit, filed in Fulton County Superior Court, seeks to invalidate the hand-counting requirement approved by the State Election Board this month, which would create delays in reporting results in the presidential election.

“This rule is nothing more than a blatant attempt by Donald Trump and his MAGA lackeys on the Georgia State Election Board to cast doubt on our elections and undermine the outcome,” said Monica Guardiola, acting co-executive director of the Democratic National Committee.