Democrats in Georgia are suing to stop poll workers from counting ballots by hand

The Democratic Party sued Monday to stop a new Georgia election rule that would require poll workers to count the number of ballots after polls close, a legal challenge Democrats said aims “to prevent election night chaos.”
The lawsuit, filed in Fulton County Superior Court, seeks to invalidate the hand-counting requirement approved by the State Election Board this month, which would create delays in reporting results in the presidential election.
“This rule is nothing more than a blatant attempt by Donald Trump and his MAGA lackeys on the Georgia State Election Board to cast doubt on our elections and undermine the outcome,” said Monica Guardiola, acting co-executive director of the Democratic National Committee.
Supporters of the rule, which passed on a 3-2 vote by the board’s Trump-aligned Republican majority, said it is needed to ensure that all ballots are accounted for after polls close.
The rule requires a count of the number of ballots cast, not a count of which candidate received more votes. Vote totals are reported separately.
The Democrats asked a judge to throw out the hand count rule, which would go into effect just before the election.
A separate lawsuit by Democrats that contests new requirements for certifying elections is heading to a trial Tuesday.
