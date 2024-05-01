PG A.M.: Disagree better? Veteran Georgia politicos tell how at Cobb forum

Credit: Greg Bluestein/AJC Credit: Greg Bluestein/AJC

The fuzzy bonhomie was thanks to ex-Cobb GOP chair Jason Shepherd and Mableton Mayor Michael Owens, who once led the Cobb Democratic Party.

Beyond Barnes and Balfour, they gathered a cast that also included former U.S. Reps. Buddy Darden (D) and Tom Price (R), ex-state Rep. Ed Lindsey (R) and state Rep. Doug Stoner (D).

Lindsey talked of the divide between the “producers and performers” in public office, while Stoner lamented the polarization at all levels of politics.

A memorable night: I’m in Marietta, where the former chairs of the Cobb County GOP and Democratic Party have gathered bipartisan figures for a conversation how to “disagree better.” Among the attendees are former GOP Senate Leader Don Balfour and ex-Democratic Gov. Roy Barnes.… pic.twitter.com/dP3L33aETo — Greg Bluestein (@bluestein) April 30, 2024

“Folks on both sides don’t agree anymore on what the common issues are,” Stoner said. “We can’t even agree on what the problems are.”

Barnes told the crowd about a conversation he had with the late Republican U.S. Sen. Johnny Isakson shortly before he died. Isakson quipped that neither of the two would get elected nowadays.

“Republicans think I’m too liberal and the Democrats think you’re too conservative,” Isakson told Barnes. He concurred.

“Maybe that’s what’s wrong with the country.”

There were plenty of lighter-hearted moments, too. One came thanks to Darden, the syrup-voiced Democrat who had simple advice to tone down the vitriol.

“Just because someone’s an idiot or a fool, you don’t need to go up and tell them that. Just keep it to yourself,” he said.

***

Credit: J. Scott Applewhite/AP Credit: J. Scott Applewhite/AP

‘RINO’ WARS. U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene has scheduled a 9 a.m. news conference today to address whether she plans to call for an immediate vote of no-confidence against House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., to officially oust him from the leadership role.

But Democrats were one step ahead of the Georgia Republican on Tuesday and announced they would give Johnson the votes he would need to survive a Greene-sponsored motion to vacate.

Only a handful of the most fringe members of the Republican Party have joined Greene in her fight against Johnson, while the rest of the GOP has urged her to hold her fire — and the chaos it could unleash — until after the November elections when speaker’s races routinely happen.

The Wall Street Journal came out swinging against Greene this morning, leading its editorial pages with a scorcher and labeling her a dreaded “Republican in Name Only.”

More:

“But conservative policy victories aren't the aim of Ms. Greene or her running mates, Reps. Thomas Massie and Paul Gosar. They have no candidate who could govern the House if Mr. Johnson departed, no agenda that can pass the lower chamber, and no plan for anything other than to disrupt the proceedings and use social media to raise money for their personal political brands." - The Wall Street Journal

***

BACKLASH. Some of state Sen. Colton Moore’s allies aren’t happy he was banned from the House floor during the 2024 legislative session for dissing the late Speaker David Ralston on a day when Ralston’s friends and family were honoring his legacy.

The 14th District GOP is trying to pass a resolution condemning House Speaker Jon Burns’ “egregious” actions against Moore. R-Trenton. It could be debated at the state party’s May convention.

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

The nonbinding resolution would commend Moore, who was previously exiled from the GOP Senate caucus, for “speaking the truth” about Ralston. And it demands that the House reverse the ban.

Don’t hold your breath. When Burns made the announcement that the combative senator was officially non grata, the speaker got a standing ovation from the entire House chamber.

***

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

VOGTLE AD. We told you Tuesday how Plant Vogtle’s two new nuclear reactors have finally entered service after years of delays and cost overruns. Georgia Power is celebrating the project’s completion with an ad campaign.

The spot features a longtime resident who has worked at the Vogtle complex since 1984 and gushes about the “largest generator of clean energy in the United States.”

The new Vogtle units are the first new commercial reactors built from scratch in the U.S. in more than three decades, but it came at a massive price. Initially projected to cost about $14 billion, the project wound up with a price tag of roughly $35 billion. Most of the utility’s portion of the costs has come out of the pockets of Georgia Power customers.

***

KEMP CASH. Gov. Brian Kemp’s high-dollar retreat in Sea Island wrapped up Tuesday after fireside chats with former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie and ex-House Speaker John Boehner as well as other exclusive events.

The three-day gathering for his Hardworking Americans PAC has become a staple of Kemp-world politics. This year, it cost attendees $10,000 a pop and $25,000 for VIP access.

Credit: Sophie Park/The New York Times Credit: Sophie Park/The New York Times

Participants say the most buzzed-about topic was what Kemp will do next: Run for U.S. Senate in 2026, start preparations for a White House bid in 2028 or make a load of money in the private sector.

We’re told the event raised about $1.6 million for Kemp’s political network.

***

Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

CASH BAIL. Gov. Brian Kemp is set to sign legislation that would require bail for dozens of additional crimes, including trespassing and failure to appear for a traffic citation on the second offense.

The ACLU has vowed to challenge a law that the group’s leaders say “unconstitutionally criminalizes poverty and restricts conduct protected by the First Amendment.” Kemp and other GOP leaders brush aside the pushback.

Lt. Gov. Burt Jones mocked the ACLU and other “pro-crime liberal groups” for opposing legislation that would “help to ensure that violent and repeat criminals are kept off the streets.”

***

Credit: AP Credit: AP

JAILING IMMIGRANTS. Gov. Brian Kemp is set to sign legislation Wednesday that would require jailers to hold suspects who are believed to be in the U.S. illegally if they are wanted by federal immigration agents.

House Bill 1105 would also punish sheriffs who don’t notify immigration agents once they have identified that someone being held may be in the country illegally, the AJC’s Michelle Baruchman writes.

On Tuesday, Kemp also signed Senate Bill 420, which restricts someone who is not a U.S. citizen or legal resident from buying agricultural land within a 10-mile radius of a military base.

Kemp said it was a way to show “enduring support” to Georgia farmers. Cynthia Choi of the Stop AAPI Hate coalition sees something more nefarious in the measure.

“Georgia will now limit when and where Chinese immigrants who are looking to lay down roots and support their families can purchase homes and land,” she said, “imposing extremely harsh penalties — including felony convictions and prison time — for anyone who does not comply.”

***

Credit: Courtesy photo Credit: Courtesy photo

FENTANYL LEGISLATION. Gov. Brian Kemp on Tuesday signed Senate Bill 465, known as Austin’s Law, which allows authorities to charge anyone with manslaughter if they have sold or manufactured fentanyl that results in a fatal overdose, Michelle Baruchman writes.

Sponsored by state Sen. Russ Goodman, the new law is named for a Georgian who died after unknowingly consuming a pill laced with fentanyl.

***

Credit: Courtesy photo Credit: Courtesy photo

PRIMARY BATTLE. When Georgia Republicans redrew the legislative district maps late last year, they created a steeper challenge for state Sen. Elena Parent, who has served in the chamber since 2015.

Now, with lines drawn to create a majority Black district, Parent is facing a challenge from Nadine Thomas, the first Black woman to serve in the Georgia Senate. And things have gotten tense, the AJC’s Michelle Baruchman reports.

Thomas has doctored a picture to make it look like Parent was in the pro-Trump mob that stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, and accuses Parent, who is white, without evidence of working to “suppress black voters rights.”

***

Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

RALLY. GOP State Rep. Scott Hilton’s social media bio says he’s a runner, outdoor enthusiast and pickleballer.

Since turnout may have been light for a running fundraiser, he wisely invited supporters to mix up falafels and volley llamas instead for a “Politics and Pickleball” fundraiser recently.

Hilton got a healthy turnout for the event and may have made House District 48 history with the first-ever pickleball fundraiser. In a suburban district where pickleball courts may outnumber people, it was a good call.

Pickleball & Politics! Such a fun event - great turnout - generous donors. 🙏🏻🇺🇸



Possibly the first Pickleball Political Fundraiser ever in Georgia?!?



That’s worth a PG A.M. mention @bluestein @MurphyAJC 😉 pic.twitter.com/4atTCFC90b — Rep. Scott Hilton 🇺🇸 (@ScottHiltonGA) May 1, 2024

***

LISTEN UP. Today’s episode of the “Politically Georgia” radio show features Dov Wilker of the American Jewish Committee Atlanta, who shares his take on pro-Palestinian protests occurring on college campuses.

Also, Georgia Supreme Court Justice Andrew Pinson, the only one of four incumbents seeking reelection to draw a challenger, joins the program.

Credit: Courtesy photo Credit: Courtesy photo

Politically Georgia” airs at 10 a.m. on 90.1 FM, at AJC.com and at WABE.org.

If you missed Tuesday’s episode, AJC journalist Fletcher Page shared his reporting from pro-Palestinian protests at the University of Georgia. We also recapped Vice President Kamala Harris’ visit to Atlanta with state Rep. Billy Mitchell, D-Stone Mountain, and heard the latest on campaign 2024 from Republican strategist Brian Robinson.

Listen at Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts.

***

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC

MISSING VOTES. The State Election Board has reprimanded Fulton County voting officials for failing to count 1,326 votes during the 2022 primary. According to an investigation report obtained by our AJC colleague Mark Niesse, the missing votes were on memory cards from ballot boxes that weren’t loaded into the counting system.

The discrepancy was initially discovered by the Georgia Secretary of State’s office. Fulton County corrected its vote totals and recertified the election in June 2022. The additional votes didn’t change the outcome of any races.

***

Credit: TNS Credit: TNS

TODAY IN WASHINGTON:

President Joe Biden attends a campaign event in Washington.

The House is expected to vote to add a definition for antisemitism to federal anti-discrimination laws.

The Senate has a confirmation vote lined up and is also taking votes to advance legislation reauthorizing federal aviation laws.

U.S. Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Rome, and Thomas Massie, a Kentucky Republican, are holding a news conference to discuss whether they plan to call for a vote to remove House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La.

***

PERSONNEL DEPARTMENT. Stephen Lawson, who was a constant presence on House Speaker Jon Burns’ team this legislative session, is packing up and moving (slightly) north to the Dentons offices in Truist Plaza.

Lawson will lead the firm’s public affairs efforts after a long run in communications for candidates, campaigns and leaders in Georgia and Florida, including former U.S. Sen. Kelly Loeffler, R-Ga.; U.S. Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla.; current Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Burns, R-Newington.

He’ll join boldfaced names at Dentons familiar to all Politically Georgia readers, such as Sam Olens, the former Georgia attorney general, and former state Rep. Ed Lindsey.

Eric Tanenblatt, who heads the firm’s global public affairs practice, said “We are thrilled to welcome Stephen to our team.”

***

Credit: AJC Credit: AJC

VOTER GUIDE. Now that early in-person voting is underway, many voters are researching the names they will see on their ballots.

If you are looking for information about the candidates, we have you covered. Check out the Georgia Decides voter guide, a joint project from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution and The Atlanta Civic Circle.

Early in-person voting ends May 17.

***

DOG OF THE DAY. If your pooch is ready for his or her 15 minutes of newsletter fame, send them our way! Pups of any political persuasion considered, as are cats on a cat-by-cat basis. Horizontal photos are especially welcome. Send to patricia.murphy@ajc.com.

***

AS ALWAYS, Politically Georgia readers are some of our favorite tipsters. Send your best scoop, gossip and insider info to greg.bluestein@ajc.com, tia.mitchell@ajc.com, patricia.murphy@ajc.com and adam.vanbrimmer@ajc.com.