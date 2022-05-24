Polls open in high-turnout Georgia primary election

On election day, primary turnout typically approaches 900,000 more voters.

To advance to the general election in November, candidates must win more than 50% of the vote. In races with several candidates, if no one wins a majority, runoffs will be held in four weeks on June 21.

What voters need to know

Voting locations and sample ballots can be found through the state’s My Voter Page at mvp.sos.ga.gov.

Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., and voters must cast ballots at their designated precincts on election day. All voters are required to show photo ID.

Georgia’s voting law passed last year, Senate Bill 202, made changes to elections.

The law required absentee ballot drop boxes to close at the conclusion of Georgia’s early voting period on Friday. Absentee ballots must be received by county election offices before polls close on Tuesday or they won’t be counted.

Voters who requested absentee ballots but didn’t return them in time can instead vote in person. Election workers can cancel absentee ballots and allow voters to use voting touchscreens.

Ballots cast at a precinct other than a voter’s assigned location won’t be counted, except after 5 p.m. The law also prohibits handing out food or water to voters waiting in line, though poll workers are allowed to install self-service water receptacles.