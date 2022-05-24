BreakingNews
Polls open in high-turnout Georgia primary election
Polls open in high-turnout Georgia primary election

Voters wait in line outside of Roswell Library on the last day of early voting on Friday, May 20, 2022. (Natrice Miller / natrice.miller@ajc.com)

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Politics
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
23 minutes ago
Races for governor, US Senate and statewide offices on the ballot

Election day is underway for Georgia’s primary, when voters will decide on Republican and Democratic nominees in one of the most politically competitive states in the nation.

Top-of-the-ticket races include contests for governor and U.S. Senate, along with closely watched campaigns for secretary of state, Congress, lieutenant governor and other statewide offices.

Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at neighborhood precincts across Georgia.

In-person early voting has already shattered turnout records for a primary.

Over 795,000 cast ballots over the last three weeks — two and a half times higher than the presidential primary two years ago. An additional 64,000 voters have returned absentee ballots so far.

On election day, primary turnout typically approaches 900,000 more voters.

To advance to the general election in November, candidates must win more than 50% of the vote. In races with several candidates, if no one wins a majority, runoffs will be held in four weeks on June 21.

Please return to AJC.com for updates throughout election day.

What voters need to know

Voting locations and sample ballots can be found through the state’s My Voter Page at mvp.sos.ga.gov.

Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., and voters must cast ballots at their designated precincts on election day. All voters are required to show photo ID.

Georgia’s voting law passed last year, Senate Bill 202, made changes to elections.

The law required absentee ballot drop boxes to close at the conclusion of Georgia’s early voting period on Friday. Absentee ballots must be received by county election offices before polls close on Tuesday or they won’t be counted.

Voters who requested absentee ballots but didn’t return them in time can instead vote in person. Election workers can cancel absentee ballots and allow voters to use voting touchscreens.

Ballots cast at a precinct other than a voter’s assigned location won’t be counted, except after 5 p.m. The law also prohibits handing out food or water to voters waiting in line, though poll workers are allowed to install self-service water receptacles.

