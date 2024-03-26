BreakingNews
What happens when an immigrant is arrested?

State Rep. Jesse Petrea, R-Savannah, presents House Bill 1105 to the Senate Public Safety Committee earlier this month. Among other things, the bill would require jailers and sheriffs to report to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement when someone in custody lacks legal authorization. (Arvin Temkar / arvin.temkar@ajc.com)

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

Georgia lawmakers have proposed new legislation requiring local government officials to cooperate with federal immigration authorities in determining whether immigrants in local jails are in the country without permission.

Although state law prohibits cities and counties from enacting so-called “sanctuary” policies, where local officials give safe harbor to people living in the country without legal permission, some Republican legislators believe these bills would give that measure more enforcement.

In particular, they worry sheriffs are releasing people from jail into the community after they have posted bail or served their sentence, instead of holding them for federal immigration agents to deport them.

Following the death of 22-year-old nursing student Laken Riley, who police say was killed by a man from Venezuela living in Athens without authorization, GOP leaders pushed legislation ahead to fix what they see as gaps in that system.

Here is how the process already works and what the bills, which have moved through the Georgia House and Senate, would address. The chambers have yet to agree on final language for the bills, which they must do before the end of the legislative session Thursday.

