‘Politically Georgia’: Athens mayor faces critics over immigration policy

Wednesday on “Politically Georgia,” hosts Bill Nigut and Tia Mitchell talk to professors Andra Gillespie, Fred Smith and Tammy Greer.

First up, just an hour before we went on air, Athens-Clarke County Mayor Kelly Girtz held a press conference to address the killing of nursing student Laken Riley on the University of Georgia campus. The suspect in custody in Riley’s death is Jose Ibarra, a man who authorities say entered the county illegally. Community members heckled Girtz as tension ran high. Fred Smith, who grew up in Athens, said, “This is a senseless tragedy felt all across the community.”

Girtz defended the fact that Athens is not a sanctuary city. This is correct as Georgia law prohibits cities and counties from adopting a sanctuary policy and requires local governments to certify they’re complying with federal immigration policies. But Athens-Clarke County is among several municipalities that have limited their cooperation with the federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency.

In the wake of Riley’s killing, political pressure is mounting for Athens to reverse that stance. Both President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump are headed to the border Thursday. Meanwhile, U.S. Rep. Mike Collins, R-Jackson, sent a letter to Athens leaders. And at the state level, the Legislature is also taking up measures to address immigration with House Bill 1105. The bill would impose penalties on sheriffs and jailers who do not cooperate with federal immigration agents.

Then, we’re keeping an eye on the 2024 race to the White House. Biden and Trump won their Michigan primaries handily. But about 100,000 voters cast a Democratic ballot as “uncommitted.” It’s a movement started by the strong Muslim Arab community in the state, meant to send a message to the Biden administration over his stance on the Israel-Hamas war in the Gaza Strip.

Thursday on “Politically Georgia,” Atlanta Journal-Constitution government reporter Maya T. Prabhu joins us on Crossover Day, Along with Democratic state Sen. Jason Esteves and Republican state Sen. Steve Gooch.