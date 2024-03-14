‘Politically Georgia’: A temperature check with party leaders

Georgia House Minority Leader James Beverly is not seeking another term, but he’s open to running for elected office again.

“No, I have not ruled out anything,” says Beverly, who has served in the Georgia House for more than 12 years. For now, he hopes to return to Macon to solve problems in his community.

Beverly is just one of the Democratic leaders stepping down in the state Legislature. In the Senate, Minority Leader Gloria Butler also announced her retirement.

Even with all of these changes, Beverly is optimistic about his party’s future. “The next generation is very smart,” he says, stopping short of endorsing a successor for his role.

On the other side of the aisle, Georgia GOP Chair Josh McKoon joins us following former President Donald Trump’s primary win in Georgia. On Tuesday, Trump won enough delegates to become the Republican Party’s presumptive presidential nominee.

“As we face the general election, I think we have an awful lot to sell to voters on the pro side of what it would mean for a second Trump administration,” McKoon says.

McKoon also supports a challenger to Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’ reelection bid. ”I’m excited about the fact that Courtney Kramer is running,” he says, “so we’re going to have an honest alternative.”

Willis is facing an effort to have her removed as head of the prosecution in the Georgia 2020 election interference case against Trump and his co-defendants over her romantic relationship with a colleague, Nathan Wade.

And the judge overseeing the case on Wednesday dismissed some of the charges against Trump.

There’s also new momentum building around a bill to provide school vouchers to Georgia families. Gov. Brian Kemp helped turn up the heat, posting on X: “When it comes to getting school choice done in Georgia, there are no more next years.”

The state House had a scheduled vote on the legislation after this edition of “Politically Georgia” aired.

