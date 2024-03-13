BREAKING: Fulton judge kills six counts in Trump indictment

“The Court’s concern is less that the State has failed to allege sufficient conduct of the Defendants – in fact it has alleged an abundance,” McAfee wrote. “However, the lack of detail concerning an essential legal element is, in the undersigned’s opinion, fatal.”

McAfee said the six counts contain “all the essential elements of the crimes” but don’t provide enough detail regarding the alleged felonies committed. “They do not give the Defendants enough information to prepare their defenses intelligently,” he added.

All of the remaining defendants are still under indictment for racketeering and other various offenses. McAfee noted, “This does not mean the entire indictment is dismissed.”

There were 41 felony counts in the original indictment.

Prosecutors can re-indict the case with another grand jury to correct the flaws in the six struck counts or ask an appeals court to review McAfee’s decision. The judge said he’ll “likely grant” permission to appeal should the state seek it.

Defense attorney Don Samuel, who represents Smith, said he was “delighted” with McAfee’s ruling. Samuel had argued that some of these counts be struck down during a prior hearing.

“The indictment on those counts failed to properly allege an offense and this is what we believe will be the first step in eventually exonerating Ray Smith on all charges,” he said.

A spokesman for Fulton District Attorney Fani Willis did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

McAfee struck down the following counts from the indictment:

Count 2 - Alleged that Giuliani, Eastman, Smith and attorney Jenna Ellis, who struck a plea deal with prosecutors in October, unlawfully solicited members of the Georgia Senate to violate their oaths of office during a Dec. 3, 2020, subcommittee hearing in which they pressed the lawmakers to appoint Trump electors

- Alleged that Giuliani, Eastman, Smith and attorney Jenna Ellis, who struck a plea deal with prosecutors in October, unlawfully solicited members of the Georgia Senate to violate their oaths of office during a Dec. 3, 2020, subcommittee hearing in which they pressed the lawmakers to appoint Trump electors Count 5 - Alleged that Trump illegally pressed Ralston to violate his oath of office during a Dec. 7, 2020 phone call, in which the then-president urged him to convene a special session of the Legislature to count the votes of GOP electors

- Alleged that Trump illegally pressed Ralston to violate his oath of office during a Dec. 7, 2020 phone call, in which the then-president urged him to convene a special session of the Legislature to count the votes of GOP electors Count 6 - Alleged that Giuliani and Smith unlawfully urged members of the Georgia House to violate their oaths of office by testifying at a Dec. 10, 2020, hearing in which they asked them to appoint Trump electors

- Alleged that Giuliani and Smith unlawfully urged members of the Georgia House to violate their oaths of office by testifying at a Dec. 10, 2020, hearing in which they asked them to appoint Trump electors Count 23 - Alleged that Giuliani, Smith and Cheeley acted illegally when they implored state senators to violate their oaths of office during a Dec. 30, 2020, hearing to name Trump electors

- Alleged that Giuliani, Smith and Cheeley acted illegally when they implored state senators to violate their oaths of office during a Dec. 30, 2020, hearing to name Trump electors Count 28 - Alleged that Trump and Meadows unlawfully solicited Raffensperger to violate his oath of office during a Jan. 2, 2021, phone call in which Trump asked the secretary to “find” him 11,780 votes. The indictment said Trump was asking Raffensperger to illegally alter, adjust or influence the certified returns for presidential electors in the state

- Alleged that Trump and Meadows unlawfully solicited Raffensperger to violate his oath of office during a Jan. 2, 2021, phone call in which Trump asked the secretary to “find” him 11,780 votes. The indictment said Trump was asking Raffensperger to illegally alter, adjust or influence the certified returns for presidential electors in the state Count 38 - Alleged that Trump illegally solicited Raffensperger to violate his oath of office on Sept. 17, 2021, when the former president wrote a letter to the secretary urging him decertify the 2020 election results and “announce the true winner”

McAfee’s ruling comes on the heels of a much-anticipated decision on whether to disqualify Willis and her office from the case. Nine defendants have argued that Willis has a financial conflict of interest stemming from her previous relationship with special prosecutor Nathan Wade.

Andrew Fleischman, an Atlanta criminal defense attorney unaffiliated with the case, said he believed the solicitation counts were always the weakest charges in the indictment.

“There were a lot of tricky elements that were going to be hard to prove and that would have taken a lot of court time,” he said.

Fleischman said if prosecutors decide to re-indict the case it would allow defense attorneys to file additional motions attacking the new criminal counts.

“It would be so much smarter for the state to just go forward with the case without those six counts,” he said.

This is a breaking news story. Please return to ajc.com for updates.