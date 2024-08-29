Georgia voters will choose from six presidential candidates in November

Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger on Thursday finalized Georgia’s presidential ballot: Libertarian Chase Oliver, Socialist Claudia De la Cruz, independent Cornel West and the Green Party’s Jill Stein, as well as Democrat Kamala Harris and Republican Donald Trump.
In so doing, Raffensperger overruled the recommendation of an administrative law judge who said De la Cruz and West had not properly qualified to be on the state ballot in November.
Chief State Administrative Law Judge Michael Malihi’s submitted his recommendation Monday, siding with Democratic-backed challenges. Malihi also recommended against placing independent candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. on the ballot, but Kennedy voluntarily removed his name after suspending his campaign last week.
The Democratic-supported challenges filed last month were part of a national effort to bar long-shot candidates from draining votes away from Harris. Georgia Republicans filed briefs supporting the minor candidates.
President Joe Biden beat Trump by fewer than 12,000 votes in 2020, and 2024′s race with a half-dozen presidential candidates could tip the balance in Trump’s favor over Harris.
This year is the first time since 2000 that Georgia voters will choose from more than a Democrat, Republican and Libertarian presidential candidate. Georgia voters can still write in the name of a candidate not on the November ballot.
