Georgia voters will choose from six presidential candidates in November

Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger on Thursday finalized Georgia’s presidential ballot: Libertarian Chase Oliver, Socialist Claudia De la Cruz, independent Cornel West and the Green Party’s Jill Stein, as well as Democrat Kamala Harris and Republican Donald Trump.

In so doing, Raffensperger overruled the recommendation of an administrative law judge who said De la Cruz and West had not properly qualified to be on the state ballot in November.

Chief State Administrative Law Judge Michael Malihi’s submitted his recommendation Monday, siding with Democratic-backed challenges. Malihi also recommended against placing independent candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. on the ballot, but Kennedy voluntarily removed his name after suspending his campaign last week.