“It would be extremely difficult to reprint ballot(s) and remove Dr. West as an option before the election,” Fulton County Superior Court Judge Thomas Cox Jr. wrote in his decision. “This court finds that there is insufficient time to strike the candidate’s name or reprint the ballots.”

Meanwhile, a separate ruling by Cox kept Green Party candidate Jill Stein as a qualified candidate under a new state law that allows third-party candidates if they’re also on the ballot in at least 20 other states.

The bottom line for voters is there are now four candidates remaining in the Georgia race: Democrat Kamala Harris, Libertarian Chase Oliver, Stein and Republican Donald Trump.

The two judges found both independent candidates failed to follow state laws to appear on the ballot.

Independent candidates must gather more than 7,500 signatures to qualify — and both candidates did so — but state law requires those signatures to be submitted in the name of at least one of their 16 potential Georgia electors to the Electoral College. None of their presidential electors met that requirement, the judges ruled.

But that does not mean the legal battle is over, as both cases could be appealed to the Supreme Court of Georgia.

“We believe this ruling defies logic and expect it will be overturned on appeal,” Edwin DeJesus with the West campaign said. “The conclusion reached is frankly ludicrous. The campaign remains optimistic about the end result we will achieve.”

The Democrat-backed legal challenges are part of a national strategy to block the independent and third-party candidates from siphoning votes away from Harris, which could make the difference in a close presidential race between Harris and Trump.

Last month Raffensperger overruled a Georgia administrative law judge and finalized the presidential ticket with six names: Harris, Trump, Oliver, West, Stein and De la Cruz, the candidate of the Party for Socialism and Liberation who sought to qualify in Georgia as an independent.

Peach State voters will not see independent Robert F. Kennedy Jr. on the ballot after he withdrew his name and endorsed Trump.

Joe Biden beat Trump by a razor-thin margin of fewer than 12,000 votes in Georgia’s 2020 general election. In what’s expected to be another close presidential race between Harris and Trump, every vote could matter.

