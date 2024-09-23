Former President Donald Trump’s campaign launched digital ads targeting Georgia voters that featured a beautiful backdrop of an endless mountain range beneath a message from the Republican candidate.
“ATTENTION GEORGIA: I’m humbly asking you to stop what you’re doing and check your voter registration status,” the ad states. “Only a handful of votes will decide this election.”
The only problem: It was the wrong Georgia.
Online sleuths linked the image to the country of Georgia, not the battleground state that Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris are fighting to win in November.
The ad was pulled from Facebook early Monday shortly after it appeared in the Politically Georgia newsletter. The ad tracking firm AdImpact said about $6,000 worth of the ads ran on Facebook from Sept. 10 until Monday.
Trump’s campaign declined to comment. Harris aides were more than happy to pile on.
“Top notch operation,” snarked Ammar Moussa, a Harris deputy.
This story first appeared in the Politically Georgia A.M. newsletter. Click here to start each weekday with the scoops, news and analysis that define the world of politics in Georgia – from Atlanta to Savannah to the White House.
About the Author