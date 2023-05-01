No, a bionic bordello isn’t coming to rural Georgia

The idea flopped and Unicron is now focusing on becoming a “pop star cult leader” with their own religion. The Woodville property is to be used as a physical space for the religion, which Unicron calls a “unicult.”

“I’m just trying to create a sustainable community for my religion, and we wanted a physical space for us to exist,” Unicron said. “We are trying to figure out how to get it up and running. We want to do everything right by the city.”

Not surprisingly, a cult leader who has dabbled in “dirty droids” has raised eyebrows in the community that, until now, may be best known as the birthplace of a noted leader during Georgia’s Reconstruction era.

Mayor Phil Brock said attorneys have instructed him not to speak about the venture, but he did allow that the community is full of questions.

“I have never heard anything like it,” the mayor said, “and I don’t know if anyone else has.”

Unicron said they searched for years for a new home and that Woodville, in Greene County about 90 miles east of Atlanta, seemed a welcoming place.

Unicron purchased the 20-acre riverside property, complete with a salt-water pool and sauna, for $789,000 in January. It was quickly given the name “UniAcres,” and Unicron posted on Instagram that the home, built in 1865, would soon be available for “select high-level” members of the cult.

“I am definitely an outsider. I have autism and I think differently than others, and I know my presence seems radical everywhere I go,” Unicron said in the interview. “But everyone has been open and kind. I can’t say I feel ostracized at all.”

For now, Unicron is trying to navigate zoning and legal issues before trying to set up the religion’s new base in Woodville. Unicron, who is pregnant, is focused on “creating a safe place for us and our children” along with another mom who also lives on the estate.

Unicron, however, did want to make one thing clear.

“I absolutely was never thinking or planning a sex robot brothel in rural Georgia,” Unicron said. “I was having a problem making the numbers work in West Hollywood — let alone Woodville.”