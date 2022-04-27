New Georgia law allows GBI to investigate elections

It passed despite opposition from Democrats who called it a naked effort to appease former President Donald Trump’s lies about election fraud in Georgia. Election officials have repeatedly recounted, investigated and upheld the results.

A year ago, the General Assembly adopted a far-reaching measure that included more regulations on absentee balloting. That law limited ballot drop boxes, added absentee voter ID requirements and allowed state takeovers of county election offices.

House Speaker David Ralston and other supporters say the latest measure is not about “sour grapes” from the 2020 election. Rather, they frame it as a way to give the state’s main police force new powers to start election fraud inquiries and subpoena records.

The GBI has already played a significant role in the 2020 election. Its agents found no fraud after it assisted in investigations of absentee ballot signatures, counterfeit ballots and ballot collection.

Staff Writer Mark Niesse contributed to this report.