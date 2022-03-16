Hamburger icon
Georgia House approves elections bill allowing for more investigations

A combination of groups protest voting legislation and other bills in front to the Capitol during Crossover Day in the Georgia General Assembly In Atlanta on Tuesday, March 15, 2022. Bills and resolutions need passage in either the House or the Senate by Crossover Day to be considered by the other chamber for passage this year. (Bob Andres / robert.andres@ajc.com)

Credit: robert.andres@ajc.com

A combination of groups protest voting legislation and other bills in front to the Capitol during Crossover Day in the Georgia General Assembly In Atlanta on Tuesday, March 15, 2022. Bills and resolutions need passage in either the House or the Senate by Crossover Day to be considered by the other chamber for passage this year. (Bob Andres / robert.andres@ajc.com)

Credit: robert.andres@ajc.com

Credit: robert.andres@ajc.com

Politics
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago
Bill enables GBI inquiries and public ballot inspections

The Georgia House passed an elections bill Tuesday that empowers GBI investigators to pursue fraud allegations, restricts nonprofit funding and allows public ballot inspections of paper ballots.

The party-line vote, 98-73, was the latest Republican effort to change voting rules in the wake of the 2020 election, when Democrat Joe Biden narrowly defeated Republican Donald Trump in Georgia.

Voting rights groups marched in protest of the legislation outside the Capitol, and Democratic representatives opposed it, saying the measure hinders county elections management.

But the bill’s supporters said GBI investigators will help police election problems and make elections more accountable.

State Rep. Chuck Martin (left) talks to state Rep. James Burchett, sponsor of House Bill 1464, and state Rep. Stan Gunter, chairman of the Elections Integrity Committee. This bill is builds on last year's elections measure that limited drop boxes, required more voter ID for absentee voting, and allowed state takeovers of county selection boards. Tuesday, March 15, 2022. Miguel Martinez for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Credit: Miguel Martinez for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

State Rep. Chuck Martin (left) talks to state Rep. James Burchett, sponsor of House Bill 1464, and state Rep. Stan Gunter, chairman of the Elections Integrity Committee. This bill is builds on last year's elections measure that limited drop boxes, required more voter ID for absentee voting, and allowed state takeovers of county selection boards. Tuesday, March 15, 2022. Miguel Martinez for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Credit: Miguel Martinez for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Credit: Miguel Martinez for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

State Rep. Chuck Martin (left) talks to state Rep. James Burchett, sponsor of House Bill 1464, and state Rep. Stan Gunter, chairman of the Elections Integrity Committee. This bill is builds on last year's elections measure that limited drop boxes, required more voter ID for absentee voting, and allowed state takeovers of county selection boards. Tuesday, March 15, 2022. Miguel Martinez for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Credit: Miguel Martinez for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Credit: Miguel Martinez for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The GBI would gain authority to launch election investigations and subpoena records, a job currently conducted primarily by investigators in the secretary of state’s office. After the 2020 election, the GBI assisted investigations and found no fraud when it looked into allegations of counterfeit ballots, ballot signature mismatches and ballot collection.

“If we can’t trust the highest law enforcement in the state, who do we trust?” asked state Rep. James Burchett, a Republican from Waycross. “Do you want Cyber Ninjas to come in here and work on elections? That’s not plausible,” referring to the company that conducted a flawed elections audit in Arizona.

ExploreLIVE: Georgia bill tracker 2022

The legislation, House Bill 1464, builds on last year’s sweeping Georgia voting overhaul, which limited ballot drop boxes, required more voter ID for absentee voting and allowed state takeovers of county election offices.

Democrats said greater police involvement in elections could intimidate voters and make them fear casting a ballot.

“The use of threat of law enforcement in election is not something new and is not conjecture,” said state Rep. Derek Mallow, a Democrat from Savannah. “Members of the majority party are doubling down on voter suppression. This is another attack on the right to vote.”

By preventing outside money in elections, supporters of the legislation said elections would be less vulnerable to inequalities in resources. During the 2020 election, county election offices received about $43 million in grants from nonprofit organizations, largely from the Center for Tech and Civic Life, an organization backed by Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg.

A group of protesters sits at the south side of the Georgia Capitol waiting on House Bill 1464 to come to the floor. The bill allows anyone to inspect original paper ballot and empowers the GBI to intervene in fraud investigations.Tuesday, March 15, 2022. Miguel Martinez for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Credit: Miguel Martinez for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

A group of protesters sits at the south side of the Georgia Capitol waiting on House Bill 1464 to come to the floor. The bill allows anyone to inspect original paper ballot and empowers the GBI to intervene in fraud investigations.Tuesday, March 15, 2022. Miguel Martinez for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Credit: Miguel Martinez for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Credit: Miguel Martinez for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

A group of protesters sits at the south side of the Georgia Capitol waiting on House Bill 1464 to come to the floor. The bill allows anyone to inspect original paper ballot and empowers the GBI to intervene in fraud investigations.Tuesday, March 15, 2022. Miguel Martinez for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Credit: Miguel Martinez for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Credit: Miguel Martinez for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Voting rights organizations said the legislation’s funding limitations would harm election offices that needed additional funding, especially amid record turnout and the coronavirus pandemic in 2020. Any attempts to donate elections money would be subject to approval of the majority-Republican State Election Board.

“While local county officials are working hard to prepare for another unprecedented turnout election, this bill places undue pressure on their ability to do their jobs,” said Vyanti Joseph of the Asian American Advocacy Fund. “Moreover, HB 1464 perpetuates a whole new level of intimidation by giving the Georgia Bureau of Investigation unprecedented authority to investigate election workers and voters.”

In addition, the bill would allow anyone to review paper ballots if they want to check results or look for errors. Under current law, original ballots can only be unsealed by a judge’s order. Digital images of ballots were already made public last year.

Other parts of the bill require paperwork and seals when election officials move ballots, make it a felony to threaten violence against poll workers, and require fewer voting machines on Election Day.

The legislation now advances to the state Senate for final votes before this year’s legislative session concludes April 4.

Featured
