Georgia elections bill gutted in committee vote

“This issue that we’re taking up is one of the most politicized issues across the country, not just Georgia,” said Burchett, a Republican from Waycross. “I know each and every one of you are being hit by your constituents on both sides.”

County election officials said legislators responded to the public’s concerns after Monday’s three-hour hearing.

“We demand that the full Senate and House accept this bill as amended and not make any additional changes,” 11 Democratic county election board members from across Georgia said in a statement Tuesday. “This is a clear example of the progress that can be made when legislators listen to and take recommendations from local election officials.”

Voting rights groups had also criticized the measure, House Bill 1464, saying it would make it harder for election workers to run smooth elections.

The previous version of the bill would have empowered the GBI to launch its own election investigations independent from the secretary of state’s office, made original ballots public records available for inspection, and required any outside election funding to be distributed by the State Election Board in a “fair and equitable” manner across Georgia.

What’s left of the legislation would expand opportunities for workers to vote, an idea that both Republican and Democratic senators on the committee supported.

The bill’s future is uncertain.

It could soon receive a vote in the full Senate, and then if the House disagrees with the changes, a conference committee would hash out a final version before this year’s legislative session concludes late Monday night.