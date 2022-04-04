Lawmakers revive much of Georgia elections bill on last day of session

“We all have a vested interest to ensure that elections, no matter where they are in the state, they’re being handled securely,” said state Rep. Alan Powell, a Republican from Hartwell.

Opponents of the bill said it will create new burdens on strained poll workers during this year’s elections.

“We’re coming up with a whole lot of requirements for them, but no one wants to give them money to hire extra people or make sure everything is running smoothly,” said state Rep. Rhonda Burnough, a Democrat from Riverdale.

Many ideas that were included in prior versions of elections bills haven’t resurfaced.

Gone are strict ballot handling rules described by election officials as “security theater” in a committee, but keeping some requirements that ballots be stored in sealed or locked containers with chain-of-custody forms.

The legislation also excludes additional restrictions on nonprofit election funding, a requirement for “meaningful” access for poll watchers, a felony charge for threatening violence against poll workers, and a reduction in the number of required voting machines at election day polling places.

Before SB 89 was rewritten Monday morning, an earlier version of the bill that passed the state Senate last year would have created a state government position to identify and assist low-performing county election offices. The revised bill no longer contains that language.

Lawmakers will next decide which proposals to move through the legislative process.

Both the new SB 89 and the measure approved in a Senate committee last week, House Bill 1464, are pending in the House and Senate. Legislators will try to agree on a final version of the bill before this year’s session ends today.

Please return to AJC.com for updates.