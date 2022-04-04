Lawmakers revive much of Georgia elections bill on last day of session

Georgia legislators restored key pieces of an elections bill Monday morning, expanding GBI fraud enforcement and unsealing paper ballots for public inspection.
The House Election Integrity Committee voted along party lines to advance the bill on the last day of this year’s legislative session, the latest changes to election laws sought by the General Assembly’s Republican majority.
The new 11-page bill gives the GBI authority to investigate potential infractions if they could have put the outcome of an election in doubt. It also allows the public to review ballots for themselves at county courthouses after elections are certified.
The legislation, Senate Bill 89, arrived after a state Senate panel had removed every controversial elections proposal last week, leaving only a provision that requires companies to give workers up to two hours off to vote either during early voting or on election day. The time-off allowance is also part of SB 89.
The bill stems from complaints about the 2020 election, when Republican Donald Trump lost to Democrat Joe Biden by about 12,000 votes in Georgia. Election officials have repeatedly recounted, investigated and upheld the results.
“We all have a vested interest to ensure that elections, no matter where they are in the state, they’re being handled securely,” said state Rep. Alan Powell, a Republican from Hartwell.
Opponents of the bill said it will create new burdens on strained poll workers during this year’s elections.
“We’re coming up with a whole lot of requirements for them, but no one wants to give them money to hire extra people or make sure everything is running smoothly,” said state Rep. Rhonda Burnough, a Democrat from Riverdale.
Many ideas that were included in prior versions of elections bills haven’t resurfaced.
Gone are strict ballot handling rules described by election officials as “security theater” in a committee, but keeping some requirements that ballots be stored in sealed or locked containers with chain-of-custody forms.
The legislation also excludes additional restrictions on nonprofit election funding, a requirement for “meaningful” access for poll watchers, a felony charge for threatening violence against poll workers, and a reduction in the number of required voting machines at election day polling places.
Before SB 89 was rewritten Monday morning, an earlier version of the bill that passed the state Senate last year would have created a state government position to identify and assist low-performing county election offices. The revised bill no longer contains that language.
Lawmakers will next decide which proposals to move through the legislative process.
Both the new SB 89 and the measure approved in a Senate committee last week, House Bill 1464, are pending in the House and Senate. Legislators will try to agree on a final version of the bill before this year’s session ends today.
