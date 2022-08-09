White House official to speak in Atlanta on infrastructure spending

Mitch Landrieu, White House infrastructure coordinator and senior advisor to President Joe Biden, is scheduled to speak Thursday at 11 a.m. at an AT&T facility in Atlanta.

Also scheduled to appear at the event with Landrieu are U.S. Rep. Nikema Williams, an Atlanta Democrat; Ed Barlow, president of the Communications Workers of America union’s Local 3204; and Deborah Scott, CEO of the advocacy group Georgia Stand-Up.