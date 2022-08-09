White House official to speak in Atlanta on infrastructure spending

A Biden administration official will visit Atlanta on Thursday to lay out how billions of dollars of federal infrastructure spending is aimed not just at rebuilding bridges and highways, but also expanding access to high-speed Internet.
Mitch Landrieu, White House infrastructure coordinator and senior advisor to President Joe Biden, is scheduled to speak Thursday at 11 a.m. at an AT&T facility in Atlanta.
Also scheduled to appear at the event with Landrieu are U.S. Rep. Nikema Williams, an Atlanta Democrat; Ed Barlow, president of the Communications Workers of America union’s Local 3204; and Deborah Scott, CEO of the advocacy group Georgia Stand-Up.
The officials will tout the bipartisan infrastructure law’s “affordable connectivity program” aimed at helping low-income families afford Internet access, which they say will bring high-speed Internet access to more than 463,400 Georgia households. They also say the infrastructure work will create millions of union jobs around the country.
Among other project funding in the infrastructure law are $48 million for environmental monitoring at the Savannah Port and $40 million to help pay for the widening of Concourse D at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.
