National Democrats to spend $1M to boost Georgia party

The Democratic National Committee said Tuesday it will pump nearly $1 million into the Democratic Party of Georgia to boost President Joe Biden and down-ticket candidates in the battleground state.

The sum is part of a broader $15 million initiative to shore up local parties in battleground states. The party said the spending has helped finance 217 field offices and hire more than 1,100 staffers in competitive states, including 17 in Georgia staffed by 115 employees.

Democrats timed the announcement to coincide with the Republican National Committee in Milwaukee, where Georgia conservatives are playing a key role in the four-day bash to formally nominate Donald Trump a third time.