National Democrats to spend $1M to boost Georgia party

The Democratic National Committee said Tuesday it will pump nearly $1 million into the Democratic Party of Georgia to boost President Joe Biden and down-ticket candidates in the battleground state.
The sum is part of a broader $15 million initiative to shore up local parties in battleground states. The party said the spending has helped finance 217 field offices and hire more than 1,100 staffers in competitive states, including 17 in Georgia staffed by 115 employees.
Democrats timed the announcement to coincide with the Republican National Committee in Milwaukee, where Georgia conservatives are playing a key role in the four-day bash to formally nominate Donald Trump a third time.
Trump holds a single-digit lead over Biden in Georgia in most polls, though optimistic Republicans hope the president’s shaky debate performance and Trump’s raised-fist response to last weekend’s assassination attempt has only solidified his edge.
Biden defeated Trump by fewer than 12,000 votes in 2020 thanks to a coalition of Black Georgians, suburban swing voters and Republicans who couldn’t stomach their nominee.
Georgia Democrats say the RNC will help refashion the alliance by sharpening the contrast between Biden and Trump. Party leaders framed the new spending in Georgia as another sign that Biden’s campaign isn’t sidelining the state.
“No stone will be unturned, no city left behind in Georgia,” said DNC chair Jaime Harrison. “From Atlanta to Savannah, to Columbus to Augusta and everywhere in between. These investments show that commitment in action.”
