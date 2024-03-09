Politics

Minority voter support, Nikema Williams weighs in

By
44 minutes ago

Ahead of President Joe Biden’s visit Saturday, a trio of powerful political action committees that represent minority voters announced their support for the incumbent.

The Asian American and Pacific Islanders Victory Fund, The Collective PAC and Latino Victory Fund are planning on endorsing Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris at the Atlanta rally later Saturday evening. The show of support also comes with a hefty financial investment: $30 million between the organizations to mobilize diverse voters ahead of the November election.

Democratic Party of Georgia Chair and U.S. House Representative Nikema Williams also released a statement in support of the president and vice president before they made their way to Atlanta. She said the dueling rallies of Biden in Atlanta and Former President Donald Trump in Rome show “the stark contrast” between the two candidates.

“The choice couldn’t be more clear, and Georgians know it: we rejected Trump’s extreme MAGA agenda and sent President Biden to the White House in 2020, and we’ll do it again in 2024,” Williams said.

About the Author

Riley Bunch

Riley Bunch is a reporter on the local government team at The Atlanta Journal-Constitution covering Atlanta City Hall. She writes about the city’s diverse neighborhoods and people while also keeping an eye on the Atlanta City Council and the legislation and policies that affect everyday folk.

