Meal-delivery firm Freshly cooks up 665 jobs in Clayton County

The meal-delivery service Freshly Inc. plans to invest $52 million in a Clayton County distribution facility that will create an estimated 665 jobs.

Gov. Brian Kemp announced the development Tuesday in a press release that touted the company’s “commitment to creating jobs for hardworking Georgians.”

The New York-based company opened its first southeastern U.S. distribution facility in Cobb County earlier this year. The new 289,000 facility in Ellenwood is set to open in 2022, and company officials expect to hire for positions in warehousing, operations and maintenance.

Mike Wystrach, Freshly’s founder and chief executive, said the company added a new site in Georgia due to “substantial growth as consumer demand continues to grow for convenient and nutritious meal options.”

