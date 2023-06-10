X

Make Honey Great Again? Booth showcases Trump-shaped bottles

Politics
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Dozens of booths lined a large room near the entrance of the Georgia GOP convention on Saturday featuring candidates, political action organizations and MAGA-related merchandise.

Others showcased something a little different.

On one table, located in the back of the open-aired room, sat several bottles of honey modeled after the former president — who plans to attend later in the afternoon.

“So this is Donald Trump in a honey bottle,” said Todd Gerhart, the owner of Make Honey Great Again. “This is pure raw honey.”

The Ohio native says he travels across the county and donates a lot of his company’s proceeds to different charities. On Saturday he was there to support the Pickens County GOP.

“There’s a million T-shirts and hats and bobbleheads (of Trump), so we wanted something different,” he said of the product. “We get orders probably every 10 minutes on the website all over the country.”

“Go Trump,” he added. “We’re fighting for him.”

