Defense attorney Ashleigh Merchant said Terrence Bradley would be her “star witness.” It didn’t quite work out that way.

Nathan Wade’s former law parter took the stand earlier this week and said he didn’t know when Fani Willis and Nathan Wade started dating. That contradicts his text messages with Merchant earlier this year.

The AJC’s Breakdown podcast has devoted this season to covering the Trump indictment in Georgia. Our latest episode explores Bradley’s testimony and what the judge overseeing the case could make of it.

LISTEN: ‘The Trump Indictment’ podcast — ‘No Star Witness’