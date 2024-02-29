LISTEN: ‘The Trump Indictment’ podcast — ‘No Star Witness’

The former law partner and divorce lawyer of special prosecutor Nathan Wade takes the witness stand once again after the judge finds he can talk about what he learned about Wade’s and District Attorney Fani Willis’ romantic relationship.

But attorney Terrence Bradley doesn’t say what defense attorneys in the Georgia election interference case want to hear. So Episode 32 — “No Star Witness” — of Season 10, “The Trump Indictment,” of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Breakdown podcast features withering examinations of Bradley by a number of defense lawyers.