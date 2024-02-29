Breakdown Podcast

LISTEN: ‘The Trump Indictment’ podcast — ‘No Star Witness’

The AJC’s ‘Breakdown’ podcast recaps the withering examination of Terrence Bradley, who didn’t say what some hoped to hear.
Terrence Bradley, Nathan Wade's former business partner, took the witness stand once again but didn't say what defense attorneys in Georgia's election interference case wanted to hear. The latest episode of the AJC's "Breakdown" podcast recaps the withering examination of Bradley. (Mike Stewart/AP)

1 hour ago

The former law partner and divorce lawyer of special prosecutor Nathan Wade takes the witness stand once again after the judge finds he can talk about what he learned about Wade’s and District Attorney Fani Willis’ romantic relationship.

But attorney Terrence Bradley doesn’t say what defense attorneys in the Georgia election interference case want to hear. So Episode 32 — “No Star Witness” — of Season 10, “The Trump Indictment,” of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Breakdown podcast features withering examinations of Bradley by a number of defense lawyers.

The episode also recaps cellphone data analysis that former President Donald Trump’s lawyers seek to get admitted into evidence. The cellphone records raise fresh questions about Willis’ and Wade’s relationship and when it began.

