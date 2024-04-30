LISTEN: State Dem leader talks about campus protests, Biden’s reelection bid

However, Mitchell specifically condemned the protests at Columbia University in New York.

“I don’t think that we can criticize what happened on Jan. 6 and say this is acceptable,” Mitchell said. “As we speak, buildings on the Columbia University campus are literally closed down as a result of what’s going on.”

Vice President Kamala Harris caught criticism from some when she didn’t mention the war on Monday when she came to Atlanta for her 12th trip to Georgia since being elected.

Harris was kicking off a nationwide economic tour organized to reach out to Black voters, a key demographic needed in Biden’s reelection bid.

Mitchell, the chair of the Georgia House Democratic Caucus, was there for Harris’ speech and said she was smart to maintain her focus on that goal.

“You first tell people what you’re going to do, do it, and then you tell them what you did. And that’s what the administration is doing‚” the longtime legislator said. “They’re making sure that the base understands all the great things that are happening.”

The Black voting base — particularly Black males — is a big concern right now for the Biden-Harris campaign.

Next month, Biden will have another chance to signal to Black male voters how important they are when he gives the commencement speech at Morehouse College.

Mitchell is confident that Black male voters will turn out in November.

A recent analysis by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution of turnout from Georgia’s March 12 presidential primary helps support that confidence.

Nearly 200,000 Black voters participated in the primary, with 95% of those voters choosing a Democratic ballot.

“We have some great surrogates going out,” Mitchell said. “I believe they (Black voters) will be on board this, particularly for the presidential election.”

