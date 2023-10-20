LISTEN: Fulton County guilty pleas reshape Trump trial

In this edition of the Politically Georgia podcast, hosts discuss how the guilty pleas bolster Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’s case against the former president and the 15 other remaining defendants.

The hosts are also joined by AJC columnist Bill Torpy to discuss how Georgia Republicans aim to open a new front against Willis by investigating her role in the rampant overcrowding at the Fulton County Jail.

And the hosts also discuss the distinctly different political responses to the ongoing Hamas-Israel war.

You’ll also hear about the threats against U.S. Rep. Drew Ferguson and others who refuse to back U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan’s flailing quest for the speaker’s gavel.

And finally, we answer questions from our listener mailbag, which you can call into 24 hours a day at (404)526-AJCP, and give our takes on who’s up and who’s down this week.

