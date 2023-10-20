LISTEN: Fulton County guilty pleas reshape Trump trial

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Politics
By
31 minutes ago

A string of guilty pleas in Fulton County’s election-interference indictments has transformed the legal case against Donald Trump and his allies.

In this edition of the Politically Georgia podcast, hosts discuss how the guilty pleas bolster Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’s case against the former president and the 15 other remaining defendants.

The hosts are also joined by AJC columnist Bill Torpy to discuss how Georgia Republicans aim to open a new front against Willis by investigating her role in the rampant overcrowding at the Fulton County Jail.

And the hosts also discuss the distinctly different political responses to the ongoing Hamas-Israel war.

You’ll also hear about the threats against U.S. Rep. Drew Ferguson and others who refuse to back U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan’s flailing quest for the speaker’s gavel.

And finally, we answer questions from our listener mailbag, which you can call into 24 hours a day at (404)526-AJCP, and give our takes on who’s up and who’s down this week.

Listen and subscribe to our podcast for free at Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you listen to podcasts. You can also tell your smart speaker to “play Politically Georgia podcast.”

About the Author

Follow Greg Bluestein on facebookFollow Greg Bluestein on twitter

Greg Bluestein is a political reporter who covers the governor's office and Georgia politics for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Order his book on Georgia politics at bit.ly/FlippedTheBook.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Associated Press

ISRAEL-HAMAS WAR
Jewish and Muslim faith leaders grapple with how to support congregants47m ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Child, 8, dies after being pulled from burning home in Barrow County
56m ago

Credit: AP

TOP NATIONAL STORY
Jordan tries — and fails — a third time to get the GOP votes to become speaker
2h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

‘Every dog’ in DeKalb shelter at risk of being euthanized, LifeLine CEO says
6h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

‘Every dog’ in DeKalb shelter at risk of being euthanized, LifeLine CEO says
6h ago

Credit: Courtesy of Michelin North America

Everything you need to know about the Michelin Guide coming to Atlanta
2h ago
The Latest

BREAKING
Another plea deal in Trump election interference probe
2h ago
Jordan tries — and fails — a third time to get the GOP votes to become speaker
2h ago
A bid for Black history at Savannah’s beach
6h ago
Featured

Sandy Springs travel company executive helps students return from Israel
Parking at the Atlanta airport? Better reserve a spot
FDA plans to ban some chemical hair-straightening products
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top