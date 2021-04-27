Lawsuit alleges Georgia voting law discriminates against Black voters

A federal lawsuit filed Tuesday alleges Georgia’s voting law is racially discriminatory against Black, Latino and Asian voters by making it harder for them to vote with absentee ballots, during runoffs and on election day.
The case is the sixth lawsuit attempting to stop the new voting rules since Gov. Brian Kemp signed them into law last month.
The suit by The Concerned Black Clergy of Metropolitan Atlanta, New Birth Missionary Baptist Church and several other organizations alleges that drop box restrictions, earlier absentee ballot deadlines, quicker runoffs. long lines and ID requirements will have a disproportionate impact on Black voters and other historically disenfranchised communities.
“The bill’s target is clear: to create barriers, a move to silence voters of faith and decrease the political power of Black and brown voters,” said Richard Morales, policy director for Faith in Action Network, a plaintiff in the case. “The law is plain and simple voter suppression, aimed at making it harder for Black and brown voters and voters of faith to have a voice in our democracy.”
The lawsuit says the voting law is discriminatory because it disproportionately affects voters of color who cast absentee ballots and suffered through long lines at a higher rate than white voters.
The legal complaint objects to strict limits on drop box availability, a deadline to request absentee ballots 11 days before election day, a reduction in early voting before runoffs, ID verification requirements of voters who lack a state ID, bans on early voting buses and a prohibition on handing out food and water to voters waiting in line.
State legislators who supported the law have said it treats all voters equally and will improve voter confidence in elections.
Previous lawsuits have also opposed drop box restrictions, ID requirements, absentee request deadlines, provisional ballot disqualifications, food and drink limits and absentee ballot request mailings.