Lawsuit alleges Georgia election law harms Asian American voters

Asian American voters in Georgia will suffer a disproportionate impact since they cast absentee ballots at higher rates than other racial groups in 2020, according to the lawsuit filed Thursday.

“This bill is not only an attack on Asian Americans, it’s an attack on all Americans who cherish democracy and freedom,” said Stephanie Cho, executive director for Asian Americans Advancing Justice-Atlanta. “This reactionary, racist and backwards bill is a stain on Georgia, the beating heart of the civil rights movement.”