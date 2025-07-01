Guevara was livestreaming a June 14 rally for immigrants’ rights when he was arrested and booked in DeKalb County Jail over his alleged behavior at the gathering, which had grown tense. The journalist’s booking triggered a detainer request from federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents, who picked up Guevara on June 18.

Since then, Guevara has been held in South Georgia’s Folkston ICE Processing Center — an immigrant jail slated to soon become the nation’s largest. He will have to fight in immigration court for his right to stay in the U.S.

A hearing Tuesday will determine whether Guevara will have to stay in detention while his case works its way through the system, or whether he will be released on bond.

Although Guevara, a Salvadoran native, has work authorization and a path to a green card through his U.S. citizen son, he still lacks permanent legal status in the country.

“Mr. Guevara is a respected, Emmy-award winning journalist in the Atlanta area, and he has served the local community for years,” Warnock’s letter reads.

Guevara received good news last week when the Office of the DeKalb County Solicitor-General dropped the three misdemeanor criminal charges that had led to his arrest while covering the June 14 protest. But the reporter still faces criminal charges from another metro Atlanta law enforcement agency.

On June 19, the Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office filed charges against Guevara “for distracted driving, failure to obey traffic control device, and reckless driving.” All are misdemeanors.

The charges seem to be connected to Guevara’s daily routine as a reporter, which consisted of following immigration agents around in his truck while livestreaming for a mass audience on social media.