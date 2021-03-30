Georgia voting restrictions challenged again in third federal lawsuit

“For some Georgians, this inconvenience may be manageable. But for voters of color and other historically disenfranchised communities — who already suffer through disproportionately longer lines than white voters — it could be dramatic,” according to the 91-page lawsuit. “This burden is not an accident. Nor is it legal.”

Two other lawsuits also sought court intervention to block Senate Bill 202 since Kemp signed it into law on Thursday.

A suit by a coalition of advocacy groups, including the NAACP of Georgia, said the law is an effort to suppress Black voters in response to Democratic victories for president and U.S. Senate.

And another court case, brought by The New Georgia Project and other voting rights groups, alleges the law burdens voters based on unsubstantiated claims questioning the legitimacy of Georgia’s elections.