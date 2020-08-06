Kemp to Georgia agencies: no new budget cuts next fiscal year

That, in turn, has left yawning holes in budgets spent educating students, policing communities, providing health care, building and maintaining roads and parks, and serving a host of other functions.

“Throughout the spring and summer, we have been waging a war on two fronts,” Farr told state agency directors.

“One for the physical health of our citizens and one for the economic health of our families and communities. Georgia, like all states saw an economic drop during the spring, but the economic foundations of our state have remained strong, and we are seeing an encouraging resiliency over the summer.”

Farr said budget plans may include increased funding for things like K-12 school and Medicaid enrollment growth.

The administration’s directives are not without precedent. Kemp’s predecessor, Nathan Deal, asked agencies to submit budget proposals with no increases in most of the eight years he was in office as he rebuilt state reserves after the Great Recession.

House Speaker David Ralston, R-Blue Ridge, this week asked Georgia’s U.S. senators to support a $500 billion aid package for states that have been hard-hit by declines in revenue.

Nationally, about 1.5 million college, school and other government workers were laid off or furloughed during the early months of the COVID-19 recession, eclipsing the declines during the Great Recession, according to U.S. Department of Labor figures.

In Georgia, the state ended the fiscal year June 30 with 2,100 fewer employees than it had the previous year. There are nearly 18,000 fewer state employees today than there were at the start of the Great Recession in 2008.

Kemp and the Georgia House and Senate budget leaders asked Congress for aid months ago, but the Republican-led U.S. Senate has so far opposed sending money to states to help them balance their budgets.

Some economists and advocacy groups have warned that years of budget cuts because of the COVID-19 recession could slow any economic recovery.

On Wednesday, Kemp wrote in a bill-signing message that he will in coming weeks call a special session to fix what he said were problems in tax exemption legislation. In the message, he said the session could also be used to consider “budgetary” issues. If the session happens and if the state gets federal funding, it could be used to blunt the impact of this year’s budget cuts.