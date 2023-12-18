Kemp plays Santa to 308,000 Georgia teachers, state employees with $1K bonus

“This retention pay supplement will arrive during the holiday season, and it’s part of my administration’s way of showing our appreciation for all that they do.

“It’s going to be a good Christmas and New Year’s in Georgia.”

Kemp and lawmakers have raised pay for teachers and many state employees by $7,000 in recent years. Kemp promised teachers pay raises when he first ran for governor in 2018, but state employees have gotten boosts as well because of high agency turnover rates and competition from private businesses, which have increased salaries because of worker shortages and inflation.

Employees in some agencies that have had a hard time finding and retaining workers - such as those in the the prison and juvenile justice systems - have seen even bigger raises, as have state troopers and others.

Even with those pay boosts, the then-head of the Georgia State Patrol, Col. Chris Wright, urged lawmakers earlier this year to reinstate a full pension system for troopers, something that all state employees had before lawmakers did away with it during the late 2000s. Wright told a legislative panel that the pay raises, while appreciated, weren’t enough to retain some troopers.

Lt. Gov. Burt Jones, a Jackson Republican and the Senate’s president, and House Speaker Jon Burns, R-Newington, praised the bonus plan, as well as a second promise Kemp made to send school districts more money for school safety initiatives.

“I’m proud to join Governor Kemp in providing additional funding for school safety initiatives as well as supplemental pay for our state employees,” Burns said. “We want every child in our state to have the opportunity to learn, grow and explore in a safe and secure environment, and this proposal will help ensure that happens. We also want to continue prioritizing our state employees who help deliver the critical services our state depends on.”

Kemp and legislative leaders can afford the initiatives because, as The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported in October, the state is sitting on about $16 billion in reserves after three consecutive years of massive revenue surpluses. State tax collections have been slowing, but $16 billion is enough to fund state government for about half of a year without any other revenue.

Kemp’s announcement Monday is the second involving big money in recent weeks. Earlier this month, the governor said he would support legislation to speed up implementing an income tax rate cut that was approved in 2022 and was to be phased in through 2029. His staff said that would save Georgians about $300 million a year in taxes. The biggest beneficiaries would be high-income earners but backers said millions of Georgians would get some tax break.

Teacher pay raises during legislative sessions during Kemp’s tenure:

2019

$3,000

2020

$0

2021

$0

2022

$2,000

2023

$2,000

2024

$1,000 rentention bonus funded

Source: state budgets