Kemp announces raises for teachers and state employees

Teachers and state employees would get $2,000 raises under the budget plan Gov. Brian Kemp will lay out for lawmakers.
Kemp made the announcement Thursday in his inaugural address at the Georgia State University Convocation Center.
The pay raises come after Kemp and lawmakers hiked state employee salaries $5,000 last year to help combat rampant turnover in many agencies. Teachers received $2,000 raises from the state, which helps fund local K-12 education in Georgia.
