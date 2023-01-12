BreakingNews
Kemp vows focus on ‘real people’ over posturing in second term
Kemp announces raises for teachers and state employees

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
26 minutes ago

Teachers and state employees would get $2,000 raises under the budget plan Gov. Brian Kemp will lay out for lawmakers.

Kemp made the announcement Thursday in his inaugural address at the Georgia State University Convocation Center.

The pay raises come after Kemp and lawmakers hiked state employee salaries $5,000 last year to help combat rampant turnover in many agencies. Teachers received $2,000 raises from the state, which helps fund local K-12 education in Georgia.

Read more about Kemp’s plans for worker pay raises

