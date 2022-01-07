Kemp proposes a $5K pay increase for state employees

With help from federal stimulus dollars, Georgia took in a record amount of revenue in fiscal 2021, which ended June 30. It wound up with a $3.7 billion surplus. This fiscal year, Georgia is on pace to exceed those revenue numbers.

Kemp said in an interview earlier this week he would also propose a $2,000 pay increase for Georgia teachers to fulfill his 2018 campaign promise to give educators an overall $5,000 pay raise.

The budget must be approved by state lawmakers, who will also consider pay hikes for law enforcement officers, first responders, members of the judiciary, and others.

“I’m trying to keep count of how many groups we’ve promised pay raises to — and the list gets longer every day,” quipped House Speaker David Ralston earlier this week.

Kemp is facing stiff opposition from both sides of the aisle as he seeks a second term. Former U.S. Sen. David Perdue is challenging him in the GOP primary, while Democrat Stacey Abrams has launched her second bid for governor.

Staff writer James Salzer contributed to this report.