Vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris is returning to Georgia on Sunday to rally voters as the campaign intensifies efforts to flip a state that hasn’t voted Democratic in a White House race since 1992.
The campaign announced the visit Friday, though no additional details were available. The California senator’s visit is only the latest indication that Georgia has become one of the most competitive battlegrounds in the race between President Donald Trump and Democrat Joe Biden.
The president is set to host a rally in Rome – likely on Monday on the eve of Election Day – to urge conservatives in northwest Georgia to give him a second term.
Biden trekked to Georgia on Tuesday in a late attempt to score a blowout victory against Trump, whose path to a second term would narrow considerably if he loses the state’s 16 electoral votes. And Harris held events in Atlanta last Friday, targeting her message to Black voters.
During a string of events across the city, Harris assailed Trump’s handling of a coronavirus pandemic that’s killed more than 225,000 Americans and has disproportionately affected Black voters.
“The people of Georgia deserve to have a president who sees them, who cares about them,” she said. “Georgia has been so hard hit by the pandemic.”
Polls show a deadlocked race in Georgia, and the tight dynamics have already forced Trump to visit the state three other times since July. In 2016, by contrast, he carried the state by 5 percentage points without a single stop in Georgia during the closing stretch of the race.